Carolina Hurricanes' season comes to an end
The Hurricanes' injury-plagued run for the Stanley Cup came to an end Wednesday night, closing out a momentous year for a franchise that is showing signs of staying power among the NHL's best teams.
Driving the news: The Canes lost 3-4 to the Florida Panthers, getting swept in four close games.
Yes, but: Despite the limp finish in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Canes have by most metrics succeeded this year.
- The team has now made the playoffs in five straight seasons — an impressive run since Tom Dundon became the owner.
- They drew more total fans (800,566) this season than every team except Montreal.
- And the outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium was one of Raleigh's biggest events this year — highlighting the resurging relevancy of a team that was stuck in the doldrums not too long ago.
What's next: The Canes still have some lingering questions to answer as a franchise, namely the future of their home arena.
- NHL Commissioners Gary Bettman has acknowledged that PNC Arena needs to be modernized and Dundon has expressed a desire to develop the land around the arena into an entertainment area rather than a sea of parking.
But it remains to be seen what sort of renovation deal can be struck with the Centennial Authority, the state-owned body that owns the arena.
