North Carolina tourism breaks records

Zachery Eanes

Tourists at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina, one of the most visited parks in the country. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Travelers spent a record $33.3 billion visiting North Carolina last year.

Driving the news: 2022's spending levels bested the previous record of $29.2 billion set in 2019.

  • The number of jobs supported by the tourism industry grew 9.8% to 216,900 jobs in 2022, according to an analysis by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

State of play: North Carolina tourism has benefited from a growing desire to go outside as well as an easement of restrictions from COVID-19.

  • International visitations, for one, grew significantly last year, with spending by foreign visitors up 190% year over year.

Zoom in: North Carolina's parks have been one major source for tourism.

