23 mins ago - Business
Wrangle raises $2M seed round to improve Slack and Teams features
Wrangle, a Durham startup making productivity tools for remote workers, has raised a $2 million seed round from investors, co-founder Adam Smith tells Axios.
- The funding round is led by notable investors, including: Bloomberg Beta, the investment arm of the financial data company Bloomberg; Eniac Ventures; and the Triangle Tweener Fund.
How it works: With millions of remote workers communicating to each other across various apps and platforms, important information can get siloed, Smith said.
- Wrangle's software allows users to create workflows and tickets via a simple Slack message — so that all the information can stay on one platform.
- Instead of a request getting lost in a direct message, Wrangle's software will post it in a public thread, where everyone can see its status or make comments on it.
- Wrangle has processed more than 150,000 tasks in Slack since it was founded in 2020, according to Smith.
What they're saying: "Most of the way people work today is in chat" through platforms like Slack or Teams, said Smith, who previously worked at the Durham AI firm Automated Insights.
- "The days of doing everything by email or in person in the office are just not the way we work anymore."
What's next: Wrangle plans to expand its services to other popular communication tools, like Microsoft Teams and Discord.
- It's also planning to add more automation tools to its ticketing and workflow systems using natural language processing, which are tools that allow computers to communicate in human language, like a chatbot.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.