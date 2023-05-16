Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Wrangle team in Durham. Photo courtesy of Adam Smith

Wrangle, a Durham startup making productivity tools for remote workers, has raised a $2 million seed round from investors, co-founder Adam Smith tells Axios.

The funding round is led by notable investors, including: Bloomberg Beta, the investment arm of the financial data company Bloomberg; Eniac Ventures; and the Triangle Tweener Fund.

How it works: With millions of remote workers communicating to each other across various apps and platforms, important information can get siloed, Smith said.

Wrangle's software allows users to create workflows and tickets via a simple Slack message — so that all the information can stay on one platform.

Instead of a request getting lost in a direct message, Wrangle's software will post it in a public thread, where everyone can see its status or make comments on it.

Wrangle has processed more than 150,000 tasks in Slack since it was founded in 2020, according to Smith.

What they're saying: "Most of the way people work today is in chat" through platforms like Slack or Teams, said Smith, who previously worked at the Durham AI firm Automated Insights.

"The days of doing everything by email or in person in the office are just not the way we work anymore."

What's next: Wrangle plans to expand its services to other popular communication tools, like Microsoft Teams and Discord.