23 mins ago - Business

Wrangle raises $2M seed round to improve Slack and Teams features

Zachery Eanes

The Wrangle team in Durham. Photo courtesy of Adam Smith

Wrangle, a Durham startup making productivity tools for remote workers, has raised a $2 million seed round from investors, co-founder Adam Smith tells Axios.

  • The funding round is led by notable investors, including: Bloomberg Beta, the investment arm of the financial data company Bloomberg; Eniac Ventures; and the Triangle Tweener Fund.

How it works: With millions of remote workers communicating to each other across various apps and platforms, important information can get siloed, Smith said.

  • Wrangle's software allows users to create workflows and tickets via a simple Slack message — so that all the information can stay on one platform.
  • Instead of a request getting lost in a direct message, Wrangle's software will post it in a public thread, where everyone can see its status or make comments on it.
  • Wrangle has processed more than 150,000 tasks in Slack since it was founded in 2020, according to Smith.

What they're saying: "Most of the way people work today is in chat" through platforms like Slack or Teams, said Smith, who previously worked at the Durham AI firm Automated Insights.

  • "The days of doing everything by email or in person in the office are just not the way we work anymore."

What's next: Wrangle plans to expand its services to other popular communication tools, like Microsoft Teams and Discord.

  • It's also planning to add more automation tools to its ticketing and workflow systems using natural language processing, which are tools that allow computers to communicate in human language, like a chatbot.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more