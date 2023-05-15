Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

You're not just imagining it. Allergy season has been getting longer in the Triangle.

Driving the news: Allergy season in Raleigh increased by 29 days on average between 1970 and 2021, per an analysis from Climate Central, a nonprofit climate news organization, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

That's based on the number of days between the last freeze each spring and the first freeze each fall — essentially, the annual window during which seasonal allergy sufferers are most likely to rely on their antihistamine of choice to get by each day.

The big picture: Allergy season increased by 15 days on average between 1970 and 2021 across about 200 U.S. cities.

From 1990 to 2018, pollen counts increased by 21% nationwide, with the greatest increases in the Midwest and Texas, according to a 2021 study, Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Why it matters: The lengthening allergy season is tied to climate change, per Climate Central, with big health ramifications for the roughly one-quarter of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies — and respiratory health more broadly.

What's next: Ongoing climate change means further deviation from what was once considered the norm.

"We do expect that areas that haven't previously had substantial pollen seasons will potentially start to experience pollen seasons," William Anderegg, director of the Wilkes Center for Climate Science & Policy at the University of Utah, told Arielle.

Zach's thought bubble: Triangle natives dread the return of "the pollening" every year, when clouds of pollen descend from the pines and cover our cars and porches.