Ashley Christensen reopens Fox Liquor Bar

Zachery Eanes

Fox Liquor Bar makes a comeback. Photo: AC Restaurants

Acclaimed Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen's Fox Liquor Bar is reopening for the first time since its pandemic closure in 2020.

Driving the news: Christensen said the underground bar will reopen May 19.

  • In the meantime, Christensen has remodeled the business and retooled its menu.
  • Expect items like Carolina reaper fries, Deviled egg salad toast, a fried chicken and waffle sandwich as well as a rotating crop of cocktails and mocktails.
Fox Liquor Bar will have a refreshed food menu. Photo: AC Restaurants

Why it matters: Fox Liquor Bar — located underneath Christensen's popular brunch spot Beasley's Chicken + Honey — was previously one of downtown's most popular cocktail bars.

  • Its return is a welcome sight for a downtown core still charting its recovery from the effects of the pandemic and the rise of remote work.
