2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Ashley Christensen reopens Fox Liquor Bar
Acclaimed Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen's Fox Liquor Bar is reopening for the first time since its pandemic closure in 2020.
Driving the news: Christensen said the underground bar will reopen May 19.
- In the meantime, Christensen has remodeled the business and retooled its menu.
- Expect items like Carolina reaper fries, Deviled egg salad toast, a fried chicken and waffle sandwich as well as a rotating crop of cocktails and mocktails.
Why it matters: Fox Liquor Bar — located underneath Christensen's popular brunch spot Beasley's Chicken + Honey — was previously one of downtown's most popular cocktail bars.
- Its return is a welcome sight for a downtown core still charting its recovery from the effects of the pandemic and the rise of remote work.
