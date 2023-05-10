2 hours ago - Food and Drink

New upscale Italian restaurants opens in Raleigh's Westin

Lucille Sherman

Photo: Anna Routh Barzin

A new upscale Italian restaurant, located inside the Westin hotel near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, has opened its doors.

Driving the news: Il Falò's menu was crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Bradford Thompson and features wood-fired Italian dishes and locally-sourced ingredients, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

Details: Il Falò will serve breakfast and dinner seven days a week. It will offer a Mother's Day brunch buffet this Sunday featuring lemon ricotta waffles and crushed avocado bruschetta.

  • The regular menu highlights Italian dishes, including a dry-aged pork chop with fennel pollen, sweet and sour cherry peppers and crisped potatoes,; plus a bistecca pizza with Angus strip steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Italian cheeses and aged balsamic.
  • Regular lunch and weekend brunch offerings will be added later, according to a press release.

Some of the locally sourced ingredients used include:

