2 hours ago - Food and Drink
New upscale Italian restaurants opens in Raleigh's Westin
A new upscale Italian restaurant, located inside the Westin hotel near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, has opened its doors.
Driving the news: Il Falò's menu was crafted by James Beard Award-winning chef Bradford Thompson and features wood-fired Italian dishes and locally-sourced ingredients, the restaurant announced Wednesday.
Details: Il Falò will serve breakfast and dinner seven days a week. It will offer a Mother's Day brunch buffet this Sunday featuring lemon ricotta waffles and crushed avocado bruschetta.
- The regular menu highlights Italian dishes, including a dry-aged pork chop with fennel pollen, sweet and sour cherry peppers and crisped potatoes,; plus a bistecca pizza with Angus strip steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, Italian cheeses and aged balsamic.
- Regular lunch and weekend brunch offerings will be added later, according to a press release.
Some of the locally sourced ingredients used include:
- Farm & Sparrow fresh-milled grains for sourdough pizza dough and house-made pastas
- Tingen Farm beef
- Truffles from Charlotte-based Toska Truffles
- Fox Farm & Forage mushrooms
- Boxcarr Handmade Cheese, Goat Lady Dairy, and Chapel Hill Creamery cheeses
- Bread from La Farm Bakery
- Amorino Gelato.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.