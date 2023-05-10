NC media company with Republican ties buys Chatham News + Record
North State Media, the owner of The North State Journal, will acquire Siler City's Chatham News & Record, the company announced Tuesday.
Driving the news: North State Media purchased the paper from Chatham Media Group and said readers should expect to see expanded content and new sections in the coming weeks, according to a press release.
Why it matters: New ownership could mean a big shift is coming for the weekly newspaper — which dates make some 145 years — and Chatham County, which is rapidly changing and one of the fastest growing places in North Carolina.
The intrigue: North State Media is led by former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory administration official Neal Robbins, who serves as the company's president and publisher.
- NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby is also an investor in North State Media.
Flashback: Chatham Media Group, owned by Kirk Bradley, Chris Ehrenfeld and Bill Horner III, purchased the News + Record from the Resch family in 2018.
- "Today's media landscape makes it hard to survive as a stand-alone operation," said Bradley, according to the North State Journal.
- "When we purchased the paper from the Resch Family, our goal was to provide support for the importance of education and economic development in Chatham County told from a local perspective, while honoring the history of the paper.
- "We remain hopeful that selling to North State Media will continue that vision and support the future of Chatham County."
