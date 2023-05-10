North State Media, the owner of The North State Journal, will acquire Siler City's Chatham News & Record, the company announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: North State Media purchased the paper from Chatham Media Group and said readers should expect to see expanded content and new sections in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

Why it matters: New ownership could mean a big shift is coming for the weekly newspaper — which dates make some 145 years — and Chatham County, which is rapidly changing and one of the fastest growing places in North Carolina.

The intrigue: North State Media is led by former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory administration official Neal Robbins, who serves as the company's president and publisher.

NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby is also an investor in North State Media.

Flashback: Chatham Media Group, owned by Kirk Bradley, Chris Ehrenfeld and Bill Horner III, purchased the News + Record from the Resch family in 2018.