Press Coffee, Crepes & Cocktails, a popular cafe and gathering spot in downtown Durham and Graham, is expanding to Raleigh.

Driving the news: Press will open its third location in the under-construction 400H tower on Hillsborough Street downtown, the restaurant's co-owner Jason Cox told Axios.

Why it matters: The expansion is a win for the downtown dining scene, which has seen several closures since the onset of the pandemic, and adds to Raleigh's early-morning and midday dining options.

What's next: 400H is expected to open later this year — and is one of the few office buildings under construction in downtown Raleigh at the moment.