Tech giant IBM, which has a large office in Research Triangle Park and owns Raleigh-based Red Hat, is pausing hiring on jobs it believes could be replaced by artificial intelligence, the company's chief executive told Bloomberg this week.

Driving the news: CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg that he expects the company to slow hiring for many back-office functions, like human resources, that aren't customer-facing roles.

"I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period," he told the business news site.

That could potentially impact around 7,800 jobs, according to Bloomberg, and the reductions could happen via not filling empty roles.

Why it matters: Companies across all industries are trying to determine how fast-advancing AI technologies, like ChatGPT, could affect them.

IBM, which employs hundreds of thousands of people around the world, would be one of the biggest companies to announce a workforce strategy in response to AI.

State of play: Many tech companies are already looking for ways to cut costs.

IBM announced job cuts earlier this year that could reach 5,000 total positions and Red Hat said last week it is cutting 4% of its jobs.

What they're saying: "IBM is being deliberate and thoughtful in our hiring with a focus on revenue-generating roles, and we’re being very selective when filling jobs that don’t directly touch our clients or technology," IBM spokesperson Tim Davidson told Axios in a statement. "We are actively hiring for thousands of positions right now."