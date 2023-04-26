1 hour ago - Things to Do

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Raleigh

Lucille Sherman

Willie Nelson performing at Farm Aid in 2022 in Raleigh. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Raleigh Sept. 8 in celebration of the musician's 90th birthday. Tickets go on sale Friday.

  • Nelson will play the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at the Walnut Creek Amphitheater — the same venue that hosted him at the Farm Aid concert in 2022.
  • Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and Particle Kid will also play the festival.
