1 hour ago - Things to Do
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Raleigh
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Raleigh Sept. 8 in celebration of the musician's 90th birthday. Tickets go on sale Friday.
- Nelson will play the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at the Walnut Creek Amphitheater — the same venue that hosted him at the Farm Aid concert in 2022.
- Tedeschi Trucks Band, The String Cheese Incident, Los Lobos and Particle Kid will also play the festival.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.