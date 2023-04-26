1 hour ago - Food and Drink

A new Sushi restaurant and retailers are coming to downtown Cary

Zachery Eanes

The under-construction Rogers buildings. Photo: Juli Leonard/Northwood Associates

A sushi restaurant, women's clothing store and several other new tenants are coming to the new Rogers West and East buildings (167 E. Chatham St.) in downtown Cary.

Driving the news: Northwood Associates and Chatham Street Commercial, the building's developers, said the office portion of the new development is now fully leased, with tenants Cary Founded (an expansion from the Raleigh Founded coworking company) and engineering firm WithersRavenel.

  • Plus: Sono Sushi, a downtown Raleigh Japanese restaurant, will open its second location there.
  • Men's clothing boutique The Gentlemen's Corner, women's clothing store Gail and Grace, (In) Tandem Salon and Hodge & Kittrell of Sotheby’s International Realty have also been added.

What's next: The buildings are expected to be completed this fall and two more retail spots are still available.

