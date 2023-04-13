Almost half of North Carolina is obese

Chart: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Nearly half of North Carolinians are obese, according to a new analysis from NORC, a research organization at the University of Chicago.

45% of the state has a BMI over 30 — a little more than 2% higher than the national average.

Why it matters: Obesity is associated with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke and other conditions that can lead to preventable, premature death, Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.

Zoom in: Wake County was ranked in the 2023 County Health Rankings report as having the second best health factors in the state — a measure that factors in obesity.

Orange County was ranked No. 1, the report, released by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, found.

Robeson County came in last place.

By the numbers: Around 23% of our state have a BMI higher than 35, and 10% higher than 40.

Nearly one in three — 32% — North Carolinians have hypertension, and nearly one in 4 have arthritis.

One in three of North Carolinian kids ages 10-17 are overweight or obese. Nearly 48% of those kids are Black, NC Child's 2023 Child Health Report Card found.

Zoom out: West Virginia and Mississippi have the highest obesity rates at 51%. The District of Columbia had the lowest obesity rate at 33%, followed by Colorado at 34%.

Obesity disproportionately impacts Black and Hispanic Americans, the analysis found.

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Of note: The NORC analysis was produced with funding from Novo Nordisk, a company which produces both insulin and Ozempic, one of the popular weight-loss drugs.