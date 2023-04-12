The owners of Rofhiwa Book Café are opening a new East Durham spot this summer called Congress Bar and Cafe, they announced in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Why it matters: The new neighborhood bar, at 419 S. Driver St., is a signal of the owner's investment in East Durham and making it a place where "Black life and Black conviviality can thrive," they said in the post.

Driver Street and Angier Avenue has become a hub of business activity in the past few years, with the addition of Rofhiwa, Ideal's Sandwich and Grocery, Sofia's Pizza and the forthcoming Mike D's BBQ.

Go deeper: Triangle bookstores are in expansion mode