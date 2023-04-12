North Carolina has a growing armadillo population
There's a new critter making its home in the Tar Heel State.
Driving the news: Armadillo sightings in North Carolina are on the rise and the animal appears to have an entrenched population in the state.
- Now, NC's Wildlife Resources Commission is asking for help documenting sightings of the creature, as it tries to determine the extent of their range.
What's happening: A native of central America, armadillos don't have the bodily insulation to withstand cold temperatures. But as North Carolina's winters become more mild, armadillos have moved in.
- Armadillos were first sighted in North Carolina's Macon County in 2007 — and since then have been more than 800 reports in counties from the mountains to the coast.
- Reports of the creature are up 67% since 2020.
What they're saying: "Armadillos have established themselves in six counties" mainly in the western border counties, Colleen Olfenbuttel, the Wildlife Resources Commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist, said in an interview.
- "The mountains used to be a barrier for them, but with fewer long cold spells, they are making their way."
Why it matters: Some consider Armadillos pests due to their propensity for digging holes, destroying vegetation and eating bird eggs. A TikTok song about their untoward habits even went viral.
- They can also carry leprosy, though cases are uncommon, Olfenbuttel said. One study found between 0-10% of armadillos were infected, the Wildlife Resources Commission noted in a report.
- Still their leftover burrows could benefit other animals, Olfenbuttel said.
Be smart: Olfenbuttel suggested always wearing gloves when in contact with an animal.
