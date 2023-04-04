The best bang for your buck in all of downtown Raleigh's lunch scene might just be inside the N.C. State Legislative Building.

Driving the news: The N.C. General Assembly's cafeteria is designed to feed hungry politicians, legislative assistants, reporters and lobbyists.

But it's also open to every taxpayer in the state — if you can navigate the building's winding halls and staircases.

Why it matters: The small cafeteria is an absolute steal. Imagine if K&W was discounted.

Details: Its offerings change daily, with many waiting to line up on especially appetizing days — like when there's fried chicken, baked spaghetti or fried squash.

A menu on a recent Thursday: roasted pork loin (delicious and only $4.80), chicken parmesan ($4.95) and veggie sides like green beans, sweet potato souffle and cabbage (all $1.15 per serving).

For dessert: banana pudding ($1.65).

Bottom line: The workers are nice, the food is great and you'll leave full without hurting your wallet.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11am-2pm.