At this Raleigh cafeteria, inflation isn't hurting the wallet
The best bang for your buck in all of downtown Raleigh's lunch scene might just be inside the N.C. State Legislative Building.
Driving the news: The N.C. General Assembly's cafeteria is designed to feed hungry politicians, legislative assistants, reporters and lobbyists.
- But it's also open to every taxpayer in the state — if you can navigate the building's winding halls and staircases.
Why it matters: The small cafeteria is an absolute steal. Imagine if K&W was discounted.
Details: Its offerings change daily, with many waiting to line up on especially appetizing days — like when there's fried chicken, baked spaghetti or fried squash.
- A menu on a recent Thursday: roasted pork loin (delicious and only $4.80), chicken parmesan ($4.95) and veggie sides like green beans, sweet potato souffle and cabbage (all $1.15 per serving).
- For dessert: banana pudding ($1.65).
Bottom line: The workers are nice, the food is great and you'll leave full without hurting your wallet.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 11am-2pm.
