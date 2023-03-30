14 mins ago - Business
Business of Software conference moving from Boston to Raleigh
Raleigh has recruited an influential tech conference to move its annual meeting from Boston to downtown Raleigh.
Driving the news: The Business of Software Conference is relocating to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Its next conference will be October 1-4, bringing in influential leaders from across the country.
Why it matters: It's the latest sign that Raleigh's reputation as a tech hub is growing on the national stage.
- Bill Spruill, chair of the Council for Entrepreneurial Development and one of the Triangle's most influential entrepreneurs, helped recruit the event, saying one of his goals is to bring more "exposure for our regional entrepreneurs to successful companies from across the globe."
