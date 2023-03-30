Raleigh has recruited an influential tech conference to move its annual meeting from Boston to downtown Raleigh.

Driving the news: The Business of Software Conference is relocating to the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Its next conference will be October 1-4, bringing in influential leaders from across the country.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign that Raleigh's reputation as a tech hub is growing on the national stage.