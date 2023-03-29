1 hour ago - News

President Biden visits NC Triangle, tours Durham's Wolfspeed

Zachery Eanes
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturer, in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President Biden delivers remarks at Wolfspeed in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28, 2023. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden came to Durham yesterday to tour Wolfspeed, an N.C. State-born semiconductor firm expanding its operations in North Carolina amid surging demand for its chips from electric vehicle makers.

Driving the news: The presidential visit is part of a tour meant to highlight manufacturing growth in the country and bills like the Chips and Science Act, which incentivize companies like Wolfspeed to build facilities in the U.S.

  • Wolfspeed, founded as Cree in 1987, originally focused on LED lights — but in recent years has transitioned solely to making silicon carbide chips.

Why it matters: Wolfspeed is planning to build a $5 billion silicon carbide facility in Chatham County that could employ up to 1,800 workers.

  • Neill Reynolds, the company's chief financial officer, said the CHIPS Act is an important part of the company's growth.
  • Already, state and local governments will provide about $775 million in incentives if Wolfspeed meets hiring and investment goals.

What they're saying: Biden remarked he originally visited the company in 2010 to see its light bulbs.

  • "Hell of a lot more than light bulbs now," he said.

Go deeper: Wolfspeed CEO explains $5 billion Chatham County expansion

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more