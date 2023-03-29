President Biden visits NC Triangle, tours Durham's Wolfspeed

President Biden delivers remarks at Wolfspeed in Durham, North Carolina, on March 28, 2023. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden came to Durham yesterday to tour Wolfspeed, an N.C. State-born semiconductor firm expanding its operations in North Carolina amid surging demand for its chips from electric vehicle makers.

Driving the news: The presidential visit is part of a tour meant to highlight manufacturing growth in the country and bills like the Chips and Science Act, which incentivize companies like Wolfspeed to build facilities in the U.S.

Wolfspeed, founded as Cree in 1987, originally focused on LED lights — but in recent years has transitioned solely to making silicon carbide chips.

Why it matters: Wolfspeed is planning to build a $5 billion silicon carbide facility in Chatham County that could employ up to 1,800 workers.

Neill Reynolds, the company's chief financial officer, said the CHIPS Act is an important part of the company's growth.

Already, state and local governments will provide about $775 million in incentives if Wolfspeed meets hiring and investment goals.

What they're saying: Biden remarked he originally visited the company in 2010 to see its light bulbs.

"Hell of a lot more than light bulbs now," he said.

