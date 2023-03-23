GoRaleigh buses have been fare free since March 2020, when the pandemic upended the daily lives of many of the transit system's riders.

But the city now faces a decision about whether to reinstate fares.

Driving the news: The city has money to keep ridership free for now, but will begin to see budget shortfalls in fiscal year 2025 when federal recovery funds expire.

Why it matters: Raleigh is part of a national trend toward going fare free, as cities look to make transit more affordable for lower-income residents and get more cars off the road.

Around 82% of GoRaleigh riders made $35,000 per year or less, and 64% of trips were used to get to work.

Before the pandemic, a single ride was $1.25 and a day pass was $2.50.

Yes, but: The Raleigh Transit Authority and bus drivers have advised the city to reinstate fares over concerns for the budget and, in some cases, for the safety of bus drivers.

David Eatman, the city's transit administrator, said there's been an increase in people riding the bus for long periods of time and with no destination.

The city has struggled to return to pre-pandemic levels of service because of a lack of bus drivers.

Of note: Due to inflation, increased labor costs and a new transit manager contract, the city is projecting a looming shortfall of $8-$12 million, Eatman said.

Reinstating fares would only cover $3.5 million of that shortfall. "So we have a bigger issue," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin noted at a council work session this month.

What they're saying: "82% of our riders make less than $35,000 a year. I don't know how we can justify bringing back fares," council member Jonathan Melton said at the meeting.

Zoom out: Chapel Hill has been fare free since 2002 and its transit system is one of the most used in the state. However UNC-Chapel Hill contributes significantly to its budget.