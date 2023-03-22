A group of Hayes Barton residents is suing the city of Raleigh over the implementation of "missing middle" housing policies spearheaded by Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and the previous city council.

Driving the news: Six residents filed the lawsuit earlier this month, alleging the city didn't follow proper procedures when it reformed what types of housing could be built in city neighborhoods. It was first reported by Indy Week.

The lawsuit calls for an injunction against the city's "missing middle" changes, arguing that allowing townhomes, duplexes, triplexes and accessory dwelling units is damaging to the traditional character of many of Raleigh's oldest neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Raleigh has a shortage of housing and a steady influx of new residents moving here that has contributed to a sharp rise in housing prices.

The missing middle reforms were part of an effort to increase the housing supply in the city.

A city spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

