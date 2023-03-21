A new Durham health care startup has raised $3 million from investors to deliver personalized care to patients.

Driving the news: Bionic Health, which had operated in stealth mode until this funding round, is led by serial entrepreneurs Robbie Allen, a machine learning expert, and Jared Pelo, who is a doctor. The investment comes from Durham's IDEA Fund Partners, the Triangle Tweener Fund and several others.

Allen sold his previous company Automated Insights for $80 million in 2015.

Pelo's virtual medical scribe startup iScribes was acquired in 2017 by Nuance Communications. Nuance was later bought by Microsoft, where Pelo most recently worked.

What it does: Bionic is built with the idea that an annual physical is an outdated way to do preventative care.

The startup wants to put patients through several health tests and studies a year that gathers real-time health data and lab tests — from family history to things like you VO2max — to get a big picture understanding of their health. Its programs place an emphasis on slowing down aging.

From that data, it then designs personalized health plans and assigns a health coach to help patients implement any lifestyle changes that could be helpful.

What they're saying: "We firmly believe that the annual physical is a relic," Allen told Axios. "If you really want to know how your body's functioning, doing a limited snapshot once a year is just not adequate in any way. It needs to be more common, more frequent."

Allen noted he's been wearing wearable devices that track health for years — but a doctor has never looked at it. He wants Bionic to incorporate wearable data.

"There's all this data that's now accessible and available … and more data is going to be accessible," he said.

Details: Bionic already has around 20 patients in a beta program and maintains a physical clinic in south Durham.

The company is hoping to use artificial intelligence to automate much of its workflow and communications.

It also won't do any primary care work, at least at this point, and will only focus on preventative care.

A membership to Bionic will cost $250 a month, making it a potentially expensive proposition. Allen said the goal is to lower costs over time.