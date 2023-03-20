Some North Carolinians could obtain pistols without a permit or background check under legislation the Republican-led General Assembly sent to the governor's desk last week.

Catch up quick: Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a similar measure before, which would normally indicate he would veto this one, too.

Yes, but: This year is different. Republicans are operating with a supermajority in the Senate and an effective supermajority in the House, where only one Democrat is needed to successfully override Cooper's veto.

Why it matters: The legislation's passage into law would mean some people who buy guns will no longer be vetted.

Details: Senate Bill 41 would repeal the state's pistol purchase permit requirement, which tasks sheriffs with issuing permits after checking an applicant's criminal background history and are satisfied they have "good moral character" — which Republicans say is a Jim Crow law.

Permits are required for private gun sales and licensed sellers alike. But if lawmakers repeal the provision, there would be no vetting from a local sheriff for private seller purchases.

The legislation also would allow some people to carry guns in churches attached to schools, so long as school is not in session — a change that supporters say only broadens a law already on the books that allows concealed carry in religious meeting spaces.

It would also create an initiative to educate people on how to safely store firearms.

State of play: Democrats are split on the issue.

Three backed the legislation in the House — more than enough for Republicans to override Cooper.

The intrigue: The legislature recently sent two other bills to Cooper's desk that, like this legislation, he had previously vetoed.

Both had the backing of Democrats, and Cooper let them become law without his signature Friday — dodging potential veto overrides.

What's next: Cooper has 10 days to sign, veto or let the legislation become law.