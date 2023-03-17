A floral piece titled "Chromesthesia" by Tonia Gebhart and the team at the Morrisville Trader Joe's. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The can't-miss spring event Art in Bloom gets underway this weekend.

Held at the North Carolina Museum of Art, the annual celebration of artists and florists is one of the main ways the museum raises funds for programming and exhibitions.

Driving the news: More than 40 floral designers from across the state and beyond have been working since December to create arrangements inspired by works of art in the museum's People's Collection. This year's theme is "cinematic."

Why it matters: Art in Bloom serves as a marker of the start of spring in our city.

The exhibit — and events happening this weekend that are inspired by it — will hopefully leave you feeling inspired and renewed after some dreary winter months.

A floral art piece, inspired by "Hamlet," by Maureen Hammond and Adriana Ameigh, of Plant Lane Farm and Ameigh Art in Clayton. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The event itself is already sold out, but not to worry if you still want to experience the good vibes associated with it:

🛍 Visit the museum store full of floral-inspired goods, as a "way to take Art in Bloom home with you."

🍽 Dine or drink at the museum's west or east building cafes, which will have grab-and-go items and a floral-inspired cocktail bar, snag drinks and snacks at the Art in Bloom cart or dine at the event's Chef's Table, which will serve six small-plate courses and boutique style wines.

🍸 The Willard Rooftop Lounge will serve Art in Bloom-inspired cocktails throughout the weekend, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the museum.

🌸 Check out more floral-themed events happening this weekend. (Lucille's eyeing Creative Processing in Bloom.)

Lucille's thought bubble: A friend (hi, Stephen!) recommended last year that I check this event out, and I loved it so much that I wish I had bought tickets to go more than once.