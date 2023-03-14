1 hour ago - Food and Drink
A vegan cinnamon roll maker is expanding in Raleigh
A vegan cinnamon roll maker that made its name by appearing on Shark Tank has made a big move into the Raleigh area.
Driving the news: Cinnaholic has opened two stores in Raleigh in the past few months — one at 1028 Oberlin Road and another 7851 Alexander Promenade Place.
Details: Cinnaholic sets itself apart by sticking to all vegan ingredients, but its toppings — like cookie dough, pretzels, marshmallows and cake batter — are also eclectic.
