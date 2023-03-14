Cinnaholic is known for putting eclectic toppings on its cinnamon rolls. Photo: Cinnaholic

A vegan cinnamon roll maker that made its name by appearing on Shark Tank has made a big move into the Raleigh area.

Driving the news: Cinnaholic has opened two stores in Raleigh in the past few months — one at 1028 Oberlin Road and another 7851 Alexander Promenade Place.

Details: Cinnaholic sets itself apart by sticking to all vegan ingredients, but its toppings — like cookie dough, pretzels, marshmallows and cake batter — are also eclectic.