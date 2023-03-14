Parents looking for babysitters are getting some slight relief on prices this year.

State of play: The hourly rate for babysitting one child in the Triangle is now $18.02 per hour, according to survey results from caregiver-finding platform UrbanSitter provided to Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson.

That's down 9.6% from $19.94 per hour in 2022. The rates for two children, though, has risen 5.2% to $21.26 per hour this year.

Triangle rates are up compared to two years ago, however.

In comparison, Charlotte's rates were $17.27 for one child and $18.62 for two.

The big picture: North Carolina child care facilities have grappled with major financial fallout from the pandemic. Workers seeking higher pay were already leaving the profession in droves before that, however.

State of play: Last month, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper sent a letter to the North Carolina congressional delegation encouraging investment in child care, Axios Charlotte's Katie Peralta writes.