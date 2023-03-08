We talked with Democratic state Rep. Vernetta Alston, who represents southwest Durham in North Carolina's General Assembly, for our Local Limelight series.

Here are some of her favorite things and places.

🍕Favorite place to eat: Lilly's Pizza in Raleigh's Five Points.

🥗 What the Triangle is missing: Restaurants where you can get a good salad.

📱First read in the morning: Texts, then email or The News & Observer.

📖 Last great book she read: "Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery" by Christie Aschwanden.

👀 Currently reading: "Wilmington's Lie" by David Zucchino and "City of Man: Religion and Politics in a New Era" by Michael Gerson and Peter Wehner.

🎧 Go-to podcast: The usual suspects, Alston told Axios: The Daily, Up First and 30 for 30.

For non-daily listening, Alston plugged The Outlaw Ocean.

🍎 Favorite long weekend spot: New York City.

🐈‍⬛ Family cats, who Alston said "just live in the house I live in:" Pie, who's still a kitty, and Tart, 2.

⚖️ If she could pass any law, it would be: Death penalty repeal. Alston filed legislation on the issue last session, and plans on filing another bill this year, too.

🤫 How she unplugs: Exercise or "just not talking to people."