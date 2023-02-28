In honor of Black History Month, we asked our readers to nominate some of the people they believe are the most influential Black leaders in the Triangle.

Here are some their top picks:

Marjorie Donaldson, who was recently promoted as Chief Financial Officer for North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services. She's the first woman and person of color to hold the position.

"Marjorie facilitates the core element of the Department's work by getting the money where it needs to go. She is a leader with vast reach, who is underrecognized and worthy of attention," reader Jonathan K. wrote in his nomination.

Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas, who was elected to the position in 2020.

Valerie Quiett of Durham, who chairs the board of the North Carolina Coastal Pines' Girl Scout chapter.

Artist and illustrator Linda Dallas, who chairs Raleigh's Public Art and Design Board and is an assistant professor for visual art at St. Augustine's University.

Brian Burnett, founder of Glenwood South Tailors and Alterations.

