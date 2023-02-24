Tim Moore, the Republican speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, in a December 2022 photo. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

A driver "rammed" into a car carrying North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and state Rep. David Willis while they were traveling back to Wake County from Wilson on Thursday night, Axios learned shortly after the incident.

"No one was hurt," a spokesperson for the speaker told Axios late Thursday.

The latest: James Matthew Brogden of Goldsboro was arrested and charged with misdemeanors for driving while impaired, resisting a public officer, and injury to personal property, along with other charges, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told Axios.

Brogden was going through the booking process at Wake County Detention Center on Friday morning, Freeman said.

Details: “Security was driving the Speaker and Rep. Willis back to Raleigh after a visit to Wilson for a series of events today," Moore spokesperson Demi Dowdy said in a text message. "On the drive back, the vehicle was rammed from behind several times."

State Highway Patrol and the General Assembly Police responded to the incident, Dowdy said, and the circumstances are under investigation.

Axios has reached out to highway patrol and legislative law enforcement for more details.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.