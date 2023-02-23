Five County Stadium in Zebulon has been the home of the Mudcats since 1991. Photo: Visit Raleigh/Ted Richardson

The Carolina Mudcats minor league baseball team could leave Wake County for Wilson, a city about an hour east of Raleigh.

Why it matters: The Mudcats have been a fixture in Zebulon since 1991.

But Five County Stadium, jointly owned by Zebulon and the county, needs significant renovations to comply with MLB standards.

Driving the news: The Milwaukee Brewers, the team's owner, signed a non-binding agreement with Wilson earlier this month to explore developing a new stadium and entertainment area there.

The Mudcats are considering several sites, including one downtown, according to the city.

“While there is still significant work to be done, we look forward to the potential that this project would offer to both the Mudcats and the region," Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers' president of business operations, said in a statement.

What they're saying: Wake County says it remains in negotiations to keep the Mudcats in Zebulon.