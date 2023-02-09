Pauli Murray, a Durham native and influential civil rights activist, will be featured on a special-edition quarter starting in 2024, the U.S. Mint said.

Driving the news: Murray is one of five women who will be featured as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

Since 2022, the U.S. Mint has used special-edition quarters to celebrate the contributions of significant women in U.S. history. Already, quarters featuring Maya Angelou, Eleanor Roosevelt and Anna May Wong have been minted.

Context: Murray was the first Black woman to become an Episcopal priest when she was ordained in 1977.

In 1938, she attempted to integrate UNC-Chapel Hill to attend graduate school but was denied admission.

Murray then got a law degree at Howard University and was a prominent civil rights activist. Murray's scholarship became influential in many of the legal battles against segregation.

The 2021 documentary “My Name Is Pauli Murray" brought wider attention to Murray's status as a trailblazer. The film also explores Murray's impact as a member of the LGBT community and as someone who struggled with their gender identity.

Visit: The Pauli Murray Center is located in Murray's childhood home in Durham's West End neighborhood.