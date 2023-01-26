N.C. doctor sues state over abortion pills restrictions
A UNC Health doctor sued North Carolina Wednesday over a law that restricts the use of abortion pills, arguing that its limitations run counter to federal law.
- The lawsuit asks for the courts to block North Carolina's laws around the drug, mifepristone.
- A similar lawsuit was filed in West Virginia the same day.
Why it matters: North Carolina's case is one of the first challenges to abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision last year.
- The case is expected to be watched closely by abortion opponents and advocates alike, as North Carolina has the least restrictive abortion laws in the Southeast.
State of play: UNC OB-GYN Amy Bryant's lawsuit argues that the state should follow Food and Drug Administration guidelines that the drug can be prescribed in person or through telehealth and dispensed by a health care provider or at retail pharmacies so that patients can take the medication where they wish.
- North Carolina currently requires patients to obtain the drug from a doctor at a certified surgical facility following a 72-hour wait.
State Attorney General Josh Stein, who is named as a defendant, told news outlets through a spokesperson he is reviewing the lawsuit.
- Stein, who supports abortion rights, previously recused himself from defending the state's blocked 20-week abortion ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
- Republican lawmakers have repeatedly criticized Stein, saying his job is to defend the state's laws.
