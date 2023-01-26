A UNC Health doctor sued North Carolina Wednesday over a law that restricts the use of abortion pills, arguing that its limitations run counter to federal law.

The lawsuit asks for the courts to block North Carolina's laws around the drug, mifepristone.

A similar lawsuit was filed in West Virginia the same day.

Why it matters: North Carolina's case is one of the first challenges to abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision last year.

The case is expected to be watched closely by abortion opponents and advocates alike, as North Carolina has the least restrictive abortion laws in the Southeast.

State of play: UNC OB-GYN Amy Bryant's lawsuit argues that the state should follow Food and Drug Administration guidelines that the drug can be prescribed in person or through telehealth and dispensed by a health care provider or at retail pharmacies so that patients can take the medication where they wish.

North Carolina currently requires patients to obtain the drug from a doctor at a certified surgical facility following a 72-hour wait.

State Attorney General Josh Stein, who is named as a defendant, told news outlets through a spokesperson he is reviewing the lawsuit.

Stein, who supports abortion rights, previously recused himself from defending the state's blocked 20-week abortion ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Republican lawmakers have repeatedly criticized Stein, saying his job is to defend the state's laws.

