The Triangle's most popular vehicles

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Four of the Triangle's best-selling vehicles are pickup trucks — yet pedestrian and road safety advocates say today's massive trucks are a hazard, given their size, weight, and driver blind spots.

In a new Visuals special project, Axios looked back over the past 50 years to examine the societal and lifestyle changes behind pickups' ever-increasing size.

Driving the news: In the 1980s, about half of pickup trucks were categorized as small or midsize.

But by the 2010s, small pickups had nearly vanished as Americans increasingly bought into the big truck lifestyle.

As pickups transitioned from workhorses to lifestyle vehicles, their design shifted accordingly: Cabs expanded to accommodate more passengers, while beds shrank.

One result of supersized trucks: greater risks to pedestrians and other drivers.

Drivers of today’s trucks sit much higher, creating a blind spot where small children or wheelchair users are hidden from view.

Moreover, pickups' weight increased by 32% between 1990 and 2021, meaning they strike pedestrians with more force.

Plus, the tall front of a truck strikes pedestrians in the torso or head — home to vital organs — whereas the lower hoods of cars typically strike pedestrians in the legs.

