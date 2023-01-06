Billed as an all-day cafe, The Daily Beer Bar transitions from coffee shop in the morning to craft beer destination in the afternoon. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar.

Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons.

Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads.

The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the Town jazz bar next to the dive bar stalwart 106 Main.

The centerpiece, though, is a diverse draft list from small breweries across the country.

John Paradiso, a former managing editor of the online beer magazine Hop Culture, curated the list, with an emphasis on breweries that are typically hard to source in the Triangle, such as Atlanta's Halfway Crooks.

La Mala is a sister restaurant to Raleigh's La Santa. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Down the street, at 110 N. Corcoran St., the Mexican cocktail bar La Mala also opened in December.