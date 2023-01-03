4 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Raleigh

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's skiing and snowboarding season, and North Carolina has a handful of options if you want to take a quick trip to the mountains, Axios' Laura Barrero writes.

Here are four ski resorts located within four hours of Raleigh.

Before you go, check out this guide with seven things to know before you hit the slopes.

Appalachian Ski Mountain, Blowing Rock

Distance from Raleigh: ~194 miles; 3 hours, 19 minutes

Season: Now until March 17, 2024

Rental rates: $19-$42 for ski rentals. $27-$48 for snowboard rentals.

Lift rates: $27-$83.

Number of slopes: 13 (three green runs, three blue runs, three black diamond runs and four freestyle terrain areas)

Sugar Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain

Distance from Raleigh: ~204 miles; 3 hours, 34 minutes

Season: Open now through March 2024

Rental rates: $20-$26 for ski rentals, $38-$58 for snowboard rentals, $16-$20 for helmet rentals, $15 for poles.

Lift rates: $32-$88.

Number of slopes: 21 (eight green runs, nine blue runs, one blue/black run, two black runs and one double black run).

Beech Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain

Distance from Raleigh: ~211 miles; 3 hours, 49 minutes

Season: Open now through March 23, 2024

Rental rates: Ski rentals range from $30-$45, including boots, bindings and poles. Snowboard rentals range from $40-$45. Helmets rent for $15.

Lift rates: $30-$76.

Number of slopes: 17 (four green runs, eight blue runs, four black diamond runs and two freestyle terrain parks)

Winterplace Ski Resort, Ghent, West Virginia

Distance from Raleigh: ~245 miles, 3 hours, 55 minutes

Scheduled season: Now until March 10, 2024

Rental rates: $29-$40 including boots and poles, $10 for helmets.

Lift rates: $59-$83 for an all-day pass.

Number of slopes: 27 (12 green runs, 11 blue runs, 4 black diamond runs plus one terrain park

Keep reading for more details on these ski resorts, plus more options a bit further from Raleigh.