Updated Jan 10, 2024 - Things to Do

4 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Raleigh

headshot

Appalachain Ski Mountain. Photo: Alivia McAtee/Axios

It's skiing and snowboarding season, and North Carolina has a handful of options if you want to take a quick trip to the mountains, Axios' Laura Barrero writes.

Here are four ski resorts located within four hours of Raleigh.

Appalachian Ski Mountain, Blowing Rock

Distance from Raleigh: ~194 miles; 3 hours, 19 minutes

Season: Now until March 17, 2024

Rental rates: $19-$42 for ski rentals. $27-$48 for snowboard rentals.

Lift rates: $27-$83.

Number of slopes: 13 (three green runs, three blue runs, three black diamond runs and four freestyle terrain areas)

Sugar Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain

Distance from Raleigh: ~204 miles; 3 hours, 34 minutes

Season: Open now through March 2024

Rental rates: $20-$26 for ski rentals, $38-$58 for snowboard rentals, $16-$20 for helmet rentals, $15 for poles.

Lift rates: $32-$88.

Number of slopes: 21 (eight green runs, nine blue runs, one blue/black run, two black runs and one double black run).

Beech Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain

Distance from Raleigh: ~211 miles; 3 hours, 49 minutes

Season: Open now through March 23, 2024

Rental rates: Ski rentals range from $30-$45, including boots, bindings and poles. Snowboard rentals range from $40-$45. Helmets rent for $15.

Lift rates: $30-$76.

Number of slopes: 17 (four green runs, eight blue runs, four black diamond runs and two freestyle terrain parks)

Winterplace Ski Resort, Ghent, West Virginia

Distance from Raleigh: ~245 miles, 3 hours, 55 minutes

Scheduled season: Now until March 10, 2024

Rental rates: $29-$40 including boots and poles, $10 for helmets.

Lift rates: $59-$83 for an all-day pass.

Number of slopes: 27 (12 green runs, 11 blue runs, 4 black diamond runs plus one terrain park

Keep reading for more details on these ski resorts, plus more options a bit further from Raleigh.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more