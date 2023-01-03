4 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Raleigh
It's skiing and snowboarding season, and North Carolina has a handful of options if you want to take a quick trip to the mountains, Axios' Laura Barrero writes.
Here are four ski resorts located within four hours of Raleigh.
- Before you go, check out this guide with seven things to know before you hit the slopes.
Appalachian Ski Mountain, Blowing Rock
Distance from Raleigh: ~194 miles; 3 hours, 19 minutes
Season: Now until March 17, 2024
Rental rates: $19-$42 for ski rentals. $27-$48 for snowboard rentals.
Lift rates: $27-$83.
Number of slopes: 13 (three green runs, three blue runs, three black diamond runs and four freestyle terrain areas)
Sugar Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain
Distance from Raleigh: ~204 miles; 3 hours, 34 minutes
Season: Open now through March 2024
Rental rates: $20-$26 for ski rentals, $38-$58 for snowboard rentals, $16-$20 for helmet rentals, $15 for poles.
Lift rates: $32-$88.
Number of slopes: 21 (eight green runs, nine blue runs, one blue/black run, two black runs and one double black run).
Beech Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain
Distance from Raleigh: ~211 miles; 3 hours, 49 minutes
Season: Open now through March 23, 2024
Rental rates: Ski rentals range from $30-$45, including boots, bindings and poles. Snowboard rentals range from $40-$45. Helmets rent for $15.
Lift rates: $30-$76.
Number of slopes: 17 (four green runs, eight blue runs, four black diamond runs and two freestyle terrain parks)
Winterplace Ski Resort, Ghent, West Virginia
Distance from Raleigh: ~245 miles, 3 hours, 55 minutes
Scheduled season: Now until March 10, 2024
Rental rates: $29-$40 including boots and poles, $10 for helmets.
Lift rates: $59-$83 for an all-day pass.
Number of slopes: 27 (12 green runs, 11 blue runs, 4 black diamond runs plus one terrain park
Keep reading for more details on these ski resorts, plus more options a bit further from Raleigh.
