3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Raleigh

North Carolina and Virginia have a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.

Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Raleigh.

Appalachian Ski Mountain, Blowing Rock

Season: November-March 27

Cost: Lift tickets start at $46 per adult. Rentals start at $27 per adult for skiing $37 for snowboarding.

Find more details here.

Number of lifts/slopes: 6 lifts, 12 slopes

Other activities: Ice skating

Sugar Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain

Season: November-March

Cost: Lift tickets start at $40 per adult. Rentals start at $25 per adult for skiing equipment and $34 for snowboarding.

Find more details here.

Number of lifts/slopes: 8 lifts, 21 slopes

Other activities: Tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing

Wintergreen Resort, Nellysford (VA)

Season: November-March

Cost: Single-day lift tickets are $49+ for kids and $69+ for adults. Rentals start at $34 for kids and $49 for adults.

Number of slopes: 26

Other activities: Tubing