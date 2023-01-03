3 places to ski and snowboard within 4 hours of Raleigh
North Carolina and Virginia have a handful of options for those wanting to take a quick trip to the mountains.
- Here are three ski resorts located within four hours of Raleigh.
Appalachian Ski Mountain, Blowing Rock
Season: November-March 27
Cost: Lift tickets start at $46 per adult. Rentals start at $27 per adult for skiing $37 for snowboarding.
- Find more details here.
Number of lifts/slopes: 6 lifts, 12 slopes
Other activities: Ice skating
Sugar Mountain Resort, Sugar Mountain
Season: November-March
Cost: Lift tickets start at $40 per adult. Rentals start at $25 per adult for skiing equipment and $34 for snowboarding.
- Find more details here.
Number of lifts/slopes: 8 lifts, 21 slopes
Other activities: Tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing
Wintergreen Resort, Nellysford (VA)
Season: November-March
Cost: Single-day lift tickets are $49+ for kids and $69+ for adults. Rentals start at $34 for kids and $49 for adults.
Number of slopes: 26
Other activities: Tubing
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.