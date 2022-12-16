15 New Year’s Eve events in Raleigh and Durham to ring in 2023

It's time to start making plans for where you will be when the ball drops on New Year's Eve.

If you want a spot at one of the best parties or dinners in the Triangle to ring in the new year, choose from one of the many excellent options and grab a ticket soon, before they sell out.

Raleigh New Year's Eve parties

First Night Raleigh is the city's annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown, featuring the iconic acorn drop.

The celebration goes from 2pm to midnight and will feature musical performances, a ferris wheel, a silent disco and a story time for children.

Advance tickets are $12 and kids under 5 are free.

The Willard, one of Raleigh's best rooftop bars, will host a party featuring live music from Peter Lamb & The Wolves and a Champagne toast at midnight.

The party goes from 8pm to 1am and tickets are $155 a person.

Transfer Co. Ballroom is throwing a party with soul artist Eddie 9V. Tickets start at $45.

Vidrio, the Glenwood South Mediterranean restaurant, will celebrate with music from DJ Wayne Draper.

It starts at 10pm and tickets are $40 per person.

City Club Raleigh is throwing a party with one of the best views in town.

Tickets for drinks, dinner or group packages start at $190. There will be free flowing prosecco.

Boxcar Bar & Arcade in Raleigh will be hosting a New Year's Eve party with no cover.

The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences is hosting its own New Year's Eve gala this year, featuring four floors of food, entertainment and bars.

The theme for this year's gala is the 1980s.

Tickets are $200.

Gatsby's House New Year's Eve is bringing a 1920s-themed party to the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Raleigh.

Tickets start at $109 and the party includes four DJs and multiple bars.

Durham New Year's Eve Parties

Alley Twenty Six in Durham will serve a five-course NYE meal.

It'll be $120 per person and include cured duck prosciutto and ricotta gnocchi. Reservations start at 4pm and end at 10:45pm.

Boxcar Bar & Arcade in Durham will also be hosting a New Year's Eve party with no cover.

The Durham Hotel will have a special four-course New Year's Eve meal The dinner will be served from 4-10:15pm and cost $110 per person.

The hotel's rooftop will be one of the busiest bars in Durham at midnight.

The Unscripted Hotel in Durham is throwing a speakeasy-themed party on its deck, with heavy hors d’oeuvres, a Champagne toast and a DJ.

Tickets cost $50 and the part goes from 9pm to 1am.

New Year's Day hangover cures

The Durham Hotel will have New Year's Day brunch 10:30am to 2pm, featuring shakshuka and breakfast burritos.

Brookside Bodega will help you nurse that post-NYE hangover on New Year's Day.

Brunch starts at 10am and ends at 3pm. Menu items include a smothered chicken biscuit and a chicken and waffles plate.

Or instead of recovering from drinking you could just… keep going.

Flying Saucer in Raleigh will have brunch from 11am-3pm with $5 mimosas and bloody mary's.

Tell us which parties you're eyeing (and guess which ones we're most likely to attend).