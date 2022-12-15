North Carolina is the land of the biscuit, but a new breakfast item is slowly infiltrating the region: the breakfast taco.

Driving the news: Once just a dietary staple of Texas, you can now find breakfast tacos in both Raleigh and Durham — a development sure to make our many Austin transplants happy.

In Durham, Lady Bird Tacos recently opened a food cart in front of the Remedy Room bar at 347 W. Main St.

The cart is the brainchild of Rob Montemayor, a Texas native and a co-owner of the adjacent Remedy Room and Rubies on Five Points.

The tacos come in many flavors, mixing eggs and cheese with ingredients like chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeños and potatoes inside a flour tortilla.

In Raleigh, Austin chain Torchy's has an extensive breakfast taco menu. The recently introduced food truck Mr. Burro offers them as well, according to Raleigh Mag.