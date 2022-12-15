41 mins ago - Food and Drink
Breakfast tacos arrive on the streets of Durham
North Carolina is the land of the biscuit, but a new breakfast item is slowly infiltrating the region: the breakfast taco.
Driving the news: Once just a dietary staple of Texas, you can now find breakfast tacos in both Raleigh and Durham — a development sure to make our many Austin transplants happy.
In Durham, Lady Bird Tacos recently opened a food cart in front of the Remedy Room bar at 347 W. Main St.
- The cart is the brainchild of Rob Montemayor, a Texas native and a co-owner of the adjacent Remedy Room and Rubies on Five Points.
- The tacos come in many flavors, mixing eggs and cheese with ingredients like chorizo, tomatoes, jalapeños and potatoes inside a flour tortilla.
In Raleigh, Austin chain Torchy's has an extensive breakfast taco menu. The recently introduced food truck Mr. Burro offers them as well, according to Raleigh Mag.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.