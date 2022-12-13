Outdoor recreation company Yonderlust to open shop in Durham

A new cafe and outdoor recreation company is setting up a retail shop near Brightleaf Square in downtown Durham.

Driving the news: Yonderlust will open at 109 N. Gregson St. as early as next month, owner Kit Linton tells Axios. The company is also releasing an outdoor recreation mobile app to help users find trips near here.

Linton, a former IBM executive, and his wife, Sonya, have been renovating the Gregson Street building for the past year.

The original structure dates back to 1930 and most recently had been home to a restaurant until 2009. The renovation added the retail space and four apartments on the upper level.

Details: Yonderlust launched its outdoor-recreation app this month.

The app is meant to guide would-be outdoor adventurers, providing itineraries, checklists and maps. The app is free, but does have some premium features.

So far, the company has created 200 self-guided trips in the app, with plans to continue adding trips. Many of the first trips are North Carolina locations.

What they're saying: "The concept," Linton said, "is there are a lot of outdoor retailers but they often fall short of finishing the job of getting people to the destination."