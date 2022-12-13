53 mins ago - News

Chart: Slim chance of a white Christmas in the Triangle

Lucille Sherman
Data: NOAA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visual
Data: NOAA; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios Visual

We haven't had a white-ish Christmas in a dozen years — remember 2010? — and haven't had a real white Christmas since 1966.

  • So it's probably best not to hope for one this year.

Between the snow plows: Last winter, Raleigh saw its heaviest snow of the year in late January.

  • But we have had a big December snow recently: On Dec. 9, 2018, about seven inches fell on Raleigh.
  • So maybe there's hope, after all.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more