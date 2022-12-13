53 mins ago - News
Chart: Slim chance of a white Christmas in the Triangle
We haven't had a white-ish Christmas in a dozen years — remember 2010? — and haven't had a real white Christmas since 1966.
- So it's probably best not to hope for one this year.
Between the snow plows: Last winter, Raleigh saw its heaviest snow of the year in late January.
- But we have had a big December snow recently: On Dec. 9, 2018, about seven inches fell on Raleigh.
- So maybe there's hope, after all.
