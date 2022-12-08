It's finally starting to feel a little — not a lot — like Christmas, and we're feeling extra thankful for all the holiday lights around the Triangle to help us get in the spirit.

✨ Here are seven light shows we're hoping to visit:

Lake Myra Christmas Lights in Wendell has deemed itself the most exciting and spectacular light show in the state. The show runs through Dec. 31.

Santa won't be there, but you can drop your letters to him in a special mailbox on site.

Magic of Lights at Coastal Credit Union Music Park, now through Dec. 30.

More than a dozen dinosaurs are featured along the route.

Illuminate Art Walk in downtown Raleigh, which will be open through Jan. 14.

Don't forget you can Sip n' Stroll while you check out the lights.

Hill Ridge Farms' Festival of Lights in Youngsville runs through Jan. 1.

Wait times were less than 20 minutes last year, the farm said.

Chinese Lantern Festival at Koka Booth Amphitheatre runs from Nov. 18 to Jan. 8.

The festival had record attendance last year, with 200,000 visitors — almost double the number of visitors in 2019.

See the lights while on a hayride at Christmas Lights on the Farm in Johnston County.

Santa will also be there taking pictures, and you can make s'mores.

One of the most popular shows every year, WRAL Nights of Lights at Dix Park, is running now through Dec. 24. Grab tickets before they sell out.

Lucille's thought bubble: This will be my third Christmas in Raleigh, and I've always wanted to go to this show but I've waited too long to buy tickets. Learn from my mistakes and get them early.

Bonus: It's not exactly holiday lights, but it's close: If you're down for a bit of a drive, head to Rougemont, NC Dec. 13 for a Geminid Meteor Shower skywatching event, Morehead Planetarium & Science Center and Little River Regional Park.