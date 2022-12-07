1 hour ago - News
Clouds Brewing blesses Raleigh with a firefighter calendar
Give yourself the gift of this year's Clouds Brewing and Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association calendar, featuring some objectively good-looking first responders.
The proceeds will benefit Cause for Paws of North Carolina, so a calendar purchase from Clouds Brewing is a win for you or whoever you buy it for and animals.
Of note: The brewery has more calendars at their physical locations than they do online, where there's only a limited amount it told Axios.
- Head to any one of its three locations to grab a beer and a calendar.

