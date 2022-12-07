Give yourself the gift of this year's Clouds Brewing and Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association calendar, featuring some objectively good-looking first responders.

The proceeds will benefit Cause for Paws of North Carolina, so a calendar purchase from Clouds Brewing is a win for you or whoever you buy it for and animals.

Of note: The brewery has more calendars at their physical locations than they do online, where there's only a limited amount it told Axios.