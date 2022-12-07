1 hour ago - News

Clouds Brewing blesses Raleigh with a firefighter calendar

Lucille Sherman
Raleigh firefighters posing for the 2023 Firefighters Calendar

Photo courtesy of Clouds Brewing

Give yourself the gift of this year's Clouds Brewing and Raleigh Professional Firefighters Association calendar, featuring some objectively good-looking first responders.

The proceeds will benefit Cause for Paws of North Carolina, so a calendar purchase from Clouds Brewing is a win for you or whoever you buy it for and animals.

Of note: The brewery has more calendars at their physical locations than they do online, where there's only a limited amount it told Axios.

