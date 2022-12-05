North Carolina Tar Heels forward Avery Patterson chases to the ball during a soccer match between UNC and Florida State on Dec. 2 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Photo: Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The UNC women's soccer team will try to claim a 22nd national championship Monday night when it takes on the UCLA Bruins.

The game kicks off at 6pm at Cary's WakeMed Soccer Park. You can watch it on ESPNU.

The intrigue: Led by legendary coach Anson Dorrance, the Tar Heels are looking for their first championship for the team since 2012 — though they finished as runner ups in 2018 and 2019.

This will be the 27th time the Heels have appeared in the championship game.

How they got there: UNC beat Florida State 3-2 on Friday night to reach the championship game. UCLA beat Alabama 3-0 to reach the final.