2 hours ago - Sports
UNC to play for 22nd NCAA women's soccer championship
The UNC women's soccer team will try to claim a 22nd national championship Monday night when it takes on the UCLA Bruins.
- The game kicks off at 6pm at Cary's WakeMed Soccer Park. You can watch it on ESPNU.
The intrigue: Led by legendary coach Anson Dorrance, the Tar Heels are looking for their first championship for the team since 2012 — though they finished as runner ups in 2018 and 2019.
- This will be the 27th time the Heels have appeared in the championship game.
How they got there: UNC beat Florida State 3-2 on Friday night to reach the championship game. UCLA beat Alabama 3-0 to reach the final.
