UNC to play for 22nd NCAA women's soccer championship

Zachery Eanes

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Avery Patterson chases to the ball during a soccer match between UNC and Florida State on Dec. 2 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Photo: Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The UNC women's soccer team will try to claim a 22nd national championship Monday night when it takes on the UCLA Bruins.

  • The game kicks off at 6pm at Cary's WakeMed Soccer Park. You can watch it on ESPNU.

The intrigue: Led by legendary coach Anson Dorrance, the Tar Heels are looking for their first championship for the team since 2012 — though they finished as runner ups in 2018 and 2019.

  • This will be the 27th time the Heels have appeared in the championship game.

How they got there: UNC beat Florida State 3-2 on Friday night to reach the championship game. UCLA beat Alabama 3-0 to reach the final.

avatar

🌱

🌱

