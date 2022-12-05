Raleigh Union Station will be the site of the council's swearing-in ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Visit Raleigh/Brian Strickland.

A new and potentially more contentious era for the Raleigh City Council begins Monday nihgt, when four new members are sworn in at Raleigh Union Station.

What's happening: Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will take charge for her second term.

The rest of the council will include: Jonathan Melton (At-large), Stormie Forte (At-large), Mary Black (District A and a newcomer), Megan Patton (District B and a newcomer), Corey Branch (District C), Jane Harrison (District D and a newcomer) and Christina Jones (District E and a newcomer).

Why it matters: In her first term, Baldwin was able to push much of her agenda through without much opposition.

Often — and especially on topics related to rezonings and growth — the council voted 7-1 with the mayor, with former council member David Cox being the lone 'no' vote.

The new council could bring in more competitive votes.

What we're watching: When it meets for the first time on Tuesday, the new council immediately will confront one of its most contentious rezoning cases.

It will debate a rezoning request from Kane Realty that could potentially add multiple new high-rise towers in North Hills and a new transportation hub.

Yes, but: The previous council punted on making a decision after concerns over a lack of affordable housing units and increased traffic.

The case could give us our first indication of how the new council will treat rezoning requests — of which there are already several coming down the pike.

Tune in: The ceremony starts at 6pm Monday and is open to the public. It will also be livestreamed here.