The Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts has a busy December schedule. Photo courtesy of Visit Raleigh

We've got a great lineup of concerts coming to the Triangle this month — especially if you're looking to get in the holiday spirit.

Here are some of the biggest shows:

👼 Dec. 2-3: Handel's Messiah, two nights at Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh.

🎤 Dec. 3: Reba McEntire and Jo Dee Messina, PNC Arena in Raleigh

🥁 Dec. 7-8: Durham folk rockers Delta Rae, two nights at Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh.

🐴 Dec. 9: Bonny Light Horseman, Motorco in Durham.

🎄 Dec. 9-11: Ira David Wood III's A Christmas Carol, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, and Dec. 14-18 at Durham Performing Arts Center.

🎸 Dec. 10: Chapel Hill rock stalwarts Southern Culture on the Skids, Cat's Cradle in Carrboro.

🩰 Dec. 10-24: Carolina Ballet's The Nutcracker, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, and Dec. 10-11 at Durham Performing Arts Center.

🧑‍🎄 Dec. 14: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, PNC Arena in Raleigh.

🎸 Dec. 15: Karl Blau, Pinhook in Durham

🎶 Dec. 16: Local singer-songwriters Skylar Gudasz, Kate Rhudy & Libby Rodenbough, Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw.

🔔 Dec. 23: The Hip Hop Nutcracker featuring MC Kurtis Blow, Durham Performing Arts Center.