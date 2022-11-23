The benefits of merging the Raleigh and Durham metros

Refer to the Triangle as "Raleigh-Durham" among locals and you will get a quick correction or maybe even dozens of replies on social media.

Only the airport is officially called Raleigh-Durham, a fact that has been confusing outsiders for decades and why many believe it's actually a city name.

Yes, but: Leaning into the close connection many people have with the Raleigh and Durham communities could benefit the Research Triangle region on the national stage.

Driving the news: The Triangle recently made headlines as the fourth fastest-growing economy in the country, according to an analysis by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, a business policy think tank.

But it might not have placed on the list, if the analysis hadn't merged the two cities' data.

Context: Thanks to how the U.S. government defines metro areas — and thus much of the framework for how corporations, events and sports leagues often judge cities — the Triangle is not one large metro but rather two different smaller ones: Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh-Cary.

It's enough of an annoyance that economic development officials often talk about petitioning the government to change the official statistical area to be Raleigh-Durham.

Why it matters: Leveraging the strengths of the two communities could benefit the entire region's national brand rather than having them compete against each other.

Be smart: The Triangle moniker dates back to the 1950s when the state created Research Triangle Park as a research park in between Duke University in Durham, UNC in Chapel Hill and N.C. State in Raleigh.

Those three cities were the largest at the time. Cary, which had a population of less than 4,000 when RTP was founded in 1959, is now the third-largest city in the region, with nearly 180,000 residents, replacing Chapel Hill.

The Triangle is getting better at cooperation — whether it is simply Raleigh and Durham-based organizations coming together to create jobs boards for the entire region or more ambitious efforts like a commuter train route going from Clayton to Durham.

Officials in the area will tell you they learned a lot when they came together as a region to recruit Amazon's HQ2, showcasing locations from the downtowns to Research Triangle Park, which is split between Durham and Wake counties.

The lessons from Amazon helped when it came to wooing Apple to Research Triangle Park just a few years later.

The bigger picture: The greater Triangle, of course, is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country despite the confusion our two metro areas might create.

For those who think growth is running too hot — you may very well prefer the country think Raleigh and Durham are separate and small.

Of note: Gerald Cohen, chief economist at the Chapel Hill-based Kenan Institute, told Axios most people across the country don't realize Raleigh and Durham are so closely linked.