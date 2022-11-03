Raleigh brewery Ancillary* Fermentation opens in a former bank branch

Ancillary* Fermentation's new taproom is inside an old bank branch. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Ancillary* Fermentation, one of the Triangle's most interesting breweries, has opened a permanent space in Raleigh after years of a nomadic existence.

Driving the news: Ancillary* — yes, the asterisk is part of the name — is taking over a former bank at 1420 Hardimont Rd., near Duke Raleigh Hospital.

Until now the beer project, founded by Whit Baker and Andy Schnitzer of Cary's Bond Brothers Beer Co., released its beers via pop-up events across the Triangle.

The pop-ups often had bizarre or theatrical themes, like a faux office Christmas party or a dance party featuring life coaching consultations.

The new space will serve as the brewery's main taproom, while production continues at Fortnight Brewing in Cary.

Zach's take: In keeping with Ancillary*'s tendency toward the bizarre, the taproom still feels like a small bank branch. You can drink one of their great IPAs at the teller counter or in a small boardroom.

Lucille's take: I'm am very much here for the picnic tables, games, and the vintage pneumatic tube. I'm also always grateful for a brewery with solid wine options (don't hate) and great background music.