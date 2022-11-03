54 mins ago - Food and Drink
Raleigh brewery Ancillary* Fermentation opens in a former bank branch
Ancillary* Fermentation, one of the Triangle's most interesting breweries, has opened a permanent space in Raleigh after years of a nomadic existence.
Driving the news: Ancillary* — yes, the asterisk is part of the name — is taking over a former bank at 1420 Hardimont Rd., near Duke Raleigh Hospital.
- Until now the beer project, founded by Whit Baker and Andy Schnitzer of Cary's Bond Brothers Beer Co., released its beers via pop-up events across the Triangle.
- The pop-ups often had bizarre or theatrical themes, like a faux office Christmas party or a dance party featuring life coaching consultations.
The new space will serve as the brewery's main taproom, while production continues at Fortnight Brewing in Cary.
- Zach's take: In keeping with Ancillary*'s tendency toward the bizarre, the taproom still feels like a small bank branch. You can drink one of their great IPAs at the teller counter or in a small boardroom.
- Lucille's take: I'm am very much here for the picnic tables, games, and the vintage pneumatic tube. I'm also always grateful for a brewery with solid wine options (don't hate) and great background music.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
