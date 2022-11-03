North Carolina saw the largest increase in the rate of abortions of any state in the country between April and August this year, according to a report released by the Society for Family and Planning late last month.

The state saw 37% more abortions in August, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, than it did in April.

Why it matters: North Carolina is in outlier in the South, bordered by red states that immediately restricted access to abortions after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

Since then, it’s become a destination for thousands of women across the region seeking abortions.

The intrigue: The report's release came just before Election Day. North Carolina Democrats want to motivate voters to turn out by arguing abortion is on the ballot, and that the procedure could be further restricted in the state if Republicans win a legislative supermajority.

What we're watching: What's unclear is if the rate will continue to increase in the coming months if more states move to further restrict the procedure.