7 things to do for Halloween weekend in and around Raleigh

2 hours ago - Things to Do

If you're still figuring out how to spend spooky weekend, here are some ideas.

πŸŽƒ Take the kiddos to Spellbound Square this afternoon for activities, including pumpkin decorating and costume contests.

πŸ§Ÿβ€β™€οΈ Join the Raleigh Zombie Walk in the Moore Square Historic District tonight.

πŸ•―Catch a double feature at Dix Park tonight. They're showing "Hocus Pocus" and "Scream."

πŸ¦‡ Tour the EdwardsBattle Haunted House. Open tonight through Halloween.

πŸš‚ Ride the Track or Treat Halloween Express. (Most days are sold out.)

🍩 Get spooky doughnuts from Duck Doughnuts. Open 6am–7pm daily.

πŸ‘» Visit the Halloween House at 504 Oakwood Ave.