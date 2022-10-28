7 things to do for Halloween weekend in and around Raleigh

If you're still figuring out how to spend spooky weekend, here are some ideas.

🎃 Take the kiddos to Spellbound Square this afternoon for activities, including pumpkin decorating and costume contests.

🧟‍♀️ Join the Raleigh Zombie Walk in the Moore Square Historic District tonight.

🕯Catch a double feature at Dix Park tonight. They're showing "Hocus Pocus" and "Scream."

🦇 Tour the EdwardsBattle Haunted House. Open tonight through Halloween.

🚂 Ride the Track or Treat Halloween Express. (Most days are sold out.)

🍩 Get spooky doughnuts from Duck Doughnuts. Open 6am–7pm daily.

👻 Visit the Halloween House at 504 Oakwood Ave.