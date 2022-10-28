2 hours ago - Things to Do

7 things to do for Halloween weekend in and around Raleigh

Brianna Crane
Animated illustrated of a spider with the Axios logo on its body.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

If you're still figuring out how to spend spooky weekend, here are some ideas.

🎃 Take the kiddos to Spellbound Square this afternoon for activities, including pumpkin decorating and costume contests.

🧟‍♀️ Join the Raleigh Zombie Walk in the Moore Square Historic District tonight.

🕯Catch a double feature at Dix Park tonight. They're showing "Hocus Pocus" and "Scream."

🦇 Tour the EdwardsBattle Haunted House. Open tonight through Halloween.

🚂 Ride the Track or Treat Halloween Express. (Most days are sold out.)

🍩 Get spooky doughnuts from Duck Doughnuts. Open 6am–7pm daily.

👻 Visit the Halloween House at 504 Oakwood Ave.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more