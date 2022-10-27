Bloomberg donates $1 million to NC Democrats
Billionaire and Democrat megadonor Michael Bloomberg dumped $1 million into the North Carolina State Democratic Party's coffers Monday, campaign finance record show.
- The donation, reported in a Tuesday filing, hit the party's account just a little over two weeks before election day.
Between the lines: Bloomberg's contribution appears to be a last-ditch effort to block Republicans from sweeping races across the state and gaining a supermajority in the state legislature.
- The party needs to flip just 5 seats — three in the state House, two in the Senate — if Republicans want the ability to usher bills into law without the support of a single legislative Democrat or Gov. Roy Cooper.
Context: Bloomberg's advisors told the Washington Post earlier this month that the former presidential candidate plans to spend $60 million to support Democrats in this year's midterm elections.
- "I expect that once again Mike Bloomberg will the be largest Democratic donor," political strategist Howard Wolfson told WaPo. "We are facing, as a country, multiple threats in multiple areas — federal, state and local — and we are attempting to be helpful in as many places as possible."
Flashback: In 2020, campaign records show Bloomberg donated some $8.7 million to the North Carolina committee called the Beyond Carbon Victory Fund, which in turn paid for political ads opposing Republicans in at least one state Senate race and now-Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
