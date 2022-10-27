Michael Bloomberg speaks at a 2020 North Carolina Democratic Party in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire and Democrat megadonor Michael Bloomberg dumped $1 million into the North Carolina State Democratic Party's coffers Monday, campaign finance record show.

The donation, reported in a Tuesday filing, hit the party's account just a little over two weeks before election day.

Between the lines: Bloomberg's contribution appears to be a last-ditch effort to block Republicans from sweeping races across the state and gaining a supermajority in the state legislature.

The party needs to flip just 5 seats — three in the state House, two in the Senate — if Republicans want the ability to usher bills into law without the support of a single legislative Democrat or Gov. Roy Cooper.

Context: Bloomberg's advisors told the Washington Post earlier this month that the former presidential candidate plans to spend $60 million to support Democrats in this year's midterm elections.

"I expect that once again Mike Bloomberg will the be largest Democratic donor," political strategist Howard Wolfson told WaPo. "We are facing, as a country, multiple threats in multiple areas — federal, state and local — and we are attempting to be helpful in as many places as possible."

Flashback: In 2020, campaign records show Bloomberg donated some $8.7 million to the North Carolina committee called the Beyond Carbon Victory Fund, which in turn paid for political ads opposing Republicans in at least one state Senate race and now-Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.