22 mins ago - News
North Carolina State Fair attendance makes a comeback
Nearly one million people attended the North Carolina State Fair this year, which ran from Oct. 12-23, according to figures released from the state Department of Agriculture.
By the numbers: The fair drew 960,172 visitors, the most since 2018 and a 16.5% increase from last year.
What they're saying: State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler hailed the results as a comeback to prepandemic levels of attendance.
- "We were blessed with good weather and we made the most of it," he said in a statement.
Flashback: The 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic, the first time it had been canceled since World War II.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.