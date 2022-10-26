22 mins ago - News

North Carolina State Fair attendance makes a comeback

Zachery Eanes
Data: N.C. Department of Agriculture; Chart: Axios Visuals
Nearly one million people attended the North Carolina State Fair this year, which ran from Oct. 12-23, according to figures released from the state Department of Agriculture.

By the numbers: The fair drew 960,172 visitors, the most since 2018 and a 16.5% increase from last year.

What they're saying: State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler hailed the results as a comeback to prepandemic levels of attendance.

  • "We were blessed with good weather and we made the most of it," he said in a statement.

Flashback: The 2020 fair was canceled due to the pandemic, the first time it had been canceled since World War II.

