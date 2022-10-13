Startup investments remain steady in the Triangle
Investments into North Carolina companies have remained steady despite a national slowdown, a new report from the venture capital tracking firm PitchBook shows.
Driving the news: Triangle companies raised $569 million from investors in the third quarter of this year, according to PitchBook.
- That was down compared to the same quarter of 2021 — yet companies in the region have already raised more money in 2022 overall.
Why it matters: The Triangle's startup ecosystem is an important regional economic driver, with firms like Pendo, Epic Games and dozens of others employing thousands of workers.
- A slowdown in funding could reduce their ability to grow and hire more workers — or could lead, in some cases, to layoffs locally.
The past quarter's the largest funding rounds include:
- Durham battery storage company FlexGen's $100 million round in July.
- An $92 million round for the Research Triangle Park biotech company Vestaron.
- And an $89 million round for a Duke University biotech spinout called Xilis.
What they're saying: Scot Wingo, prominent local entrepreneur and head of the Triangle Tweener Fund, said he remains encouraged by the strength of the local startup scene.
- "From our view at the Tweener Fund at the earlier stage [of companies], the activity is increasing nicely," Wingo told Axios. "So we see no reason for concern because that's the best harbing for the future."
